3 Truck Drivers Burnt Alive In Road Accident In Jharsuguda

Jharsuguda: In a tragic incident, as many as three truck drivers were burnt to death in a severe road accident near Sadar Police Station on State Highway-10 in Odisha’s Jharsuguda district, late last night.

According to reports, the three trucks collided with each other following which the vehicles caught fire owing to electrical short circuit.

Unfortunately, the three drivers couldn’t come out of the trucks and were charred alive.

In another accident, one person was killed when a car and truck collided head-on near Bidanasi Square in Cuttack on Wednesday night.