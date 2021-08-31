3-Tier Security, QAT, & Striking Force For Odisha Assembly Monsoon Session

Bhubaneswar: Three-tier security, QAT, and striking force will be deployed for security purposes during the Monsoon session of the Odisha Assembly, beginning tomorrow.

Odisha Police DG Abhay reviewed the security arrangements at the Assembly today.

As per a senior official, around 35 platoons of police force will be deployed to look after all the arrangements.

This apart, Section 144 has been imposed around the Assembly premises and the dharna site. No dharna or any kind of gathering is being allowed in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, informed Bhubaneswar DCP Umashankar Dash.

Meanwhile, the area between Jayadev Bhavan to Reserve Bank of India has been declared as “no man’s land”. Only officials of RBI, Secretariat, and emergency vehicles will be allowed on the stretch.