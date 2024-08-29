3 Terrorists Killed in Separate Encounters in J&K

Srinagar: In two separate anti-infiltration operations along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district, at least three terrorists were neutralized.

The Indian Army’s Chinar Corps reported that security forces eliminated two terrorists in the Machil sector of Kupwara, while another was taken down in the Tangdhar sector.

During the night of August 28-29, security forces initiated a significant operation in the Tangdhar sector following the sighting of terrorists. Subsequently, an operation in the Machil sector was conducted after 57 Rashtriya Rifles troops detected two to three terrorists.

Additionally, a third clash ensued in Rajouri district’s Lathi village, where an estimated three to four terrorists were believed to be concealed.

“Acting on intelligence about possible infiltration attempts, a joint anti-infiltration operation was commenced by the Indian Army & Jammu and Kashmir Police on the night of August 28-29 in the Tangdhar area of Kupwara. It is presumed that one terrorist was neutralized,” stated the Indian Army’s Chinar Corps in a post on X.

These confrontations occurred before the upcoming Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, scheduled in three stages on September 18, September 25, and October 1, with the results anticipated on October 4.