3 terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in Srinagar’s Nowgam area

By Haraprasad Das
Srinagar: Three unidentified terrorist were on Wednesday killed in an encounter with security forces in the Nowgam area of Srinagar.

“Incriminating materials including arms & ammunition recovered. Search operation underway,” the police said.

Acting on specific inputs about the presence of militants in the Nowgam area of the city, the security forces had launched a cordon-and-search operation there.

Reportedly, the search operation turned into an encounter when the militants opened fire at the security personnel, who retaliated.

