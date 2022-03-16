3 terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in Srinagar’s Nowgam area

Srinagar: Three unidentified terrorist were on Wednesday killed in an encounter with security forces in the Nowgam area of Srinagar.

“Incriminating materials including arms & ammunition recovered. Search operation underway,” the police said.

Acting on specific inputs about the presence of militants in the Nowgam area of the city, the security forces had launched a cordon-and-search operation there.

Reportedly, the search operation turned into an encounter when the militants opened fire at the security personnel, who retaliated.