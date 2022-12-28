3 terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in Jammu

Jammu: Three terrorists were killed in an encounter between the security forces and two-three terrorists broke out at 7.30am on Panjtirthi-Sidhra road in Jammu following which additional reinforcement was rushed to the spot. There was a grenade blast following which an exchange of fires took place.

The truck driver fled the spot, additional director general of police Mukesh Singh said.

The encounter was first reported by the residents who woke up to the sounds of five to six grenade blasts followed by a heavy exchange of fire.

The encounter comes after the police on Monday defused an improvised explosive device (IED) weighing 15 kilograms which was recovered in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district — averting a major terror plan. One coded sheet and one letter pad page of banned terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were also recovered, officials said, adding that a suspect has been detained.

According to the officials, a case has been registered at Basantgarh police station and further investigation is underway.