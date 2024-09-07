Lucknow: A three-story building collapsed in the Transport Nagar area of Lucknow on Saturday, resulting in one fatality. Fears are mounting for approximately ten individuals presumed trapped within.

Officials report that construction work was underway in the basement when the building gave way. Roughly ten people sustained injuries during the collapse and have been hospitalized.

The structure, known as the Harmilap Building, housed a pharmaceutical business.

Local police, firefighters, and personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are on the scene.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed district authorities to expedite rescue operations and ensure prompt hospitalization and medical treatment for the wounded.