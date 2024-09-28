Kulgam: Three army personnel and one police officer were injured during an encounter with terrorists in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, according to a senior police official on Saturday. The official stated that the injured are now in stable condition.

Late Friday night, security forces were tipped off about terrorist activity in the Arigam area. Upon arrival, they were met with gunfire, leading to an encounter.

Kashmir Inspector General of Police VK Birdi commented on the situation, “Last night, we received intelligence about terrorist movements in Arigam. The ensuing exchange of fire led to an ongoing encounter. Three army and one police personnel sustained minor injuries but are stable. The operation is active and its conclusion will take time. Further details will be provided post-operation.”

With the third phase of elections imminent, Birdi assured that the police have prepared for this phase, which will cover five districts in North Kashmir.

The encounter, which started in the Adigam Devsar area of Kulgam, continued into Saturday morning. A joint operation was initiated by the Chinar Corps of the Indian Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police based on specific intelligence.

This incident occurred amidst the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, which are being conducted in three phases. The first phase took place on September 18, and the second on September 25, covering six districts.