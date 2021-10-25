3 Siblings Held For Duping Man On Pretext Of Job In Jharsuguda

Jharsuguda: Three persons including two women, alleged to be siblings from Bargarh arrested by Police on charges of duping a job aspirant to the tune of Rs 14 lakh.

The arrestees have been identified as Jharana Badi (32), Rajesh Badi (30), and Rajkumari Badi (19). All accused were arrested from Pradhanpalli Chowk in Bargarh on Monday morning.

Informing the matter in a presser, RK Thait, Deputy SP, Jharsuguda said,” One Manas Ranjan Patel of Brajarajnagar received a phone call from a person, who offered a Railway Job. Later, two women called him to Utkal Continental Hotel and demanded Rs.14 Lakhs to provide him with the joining letter. When he paid Rs. 14 Lakhs to those persons, they cunningly took him to a room in the hostel and locked the door from outside. ”

“In the meanwhile, they took the cash bag and kept another similar bog containing bundles of paper cuttings. When the victim came out from the room, the culprits had already fled away from the hotel,” he said.

“During the investigation, the accused were apprehended from Pradhanpalli Chowk, P5: Town, Dist: Bargarh with the assistance of Bargarh Town Police. On interrogation, the accused persons admitted their guilt. Further, it is ascertained that all the 3 accused persons are unemployed brothers and sisters of one family who were staying at Purunabasti, Babupada about 10 years back,” the deputy SP said.

“For the easy process of income and wrongful gain they made conspiracy among themselves, collected mobile phone number of Manas and duped him. It was found that the culprits had booked a room in the hotel by producing fake voter ID Card and also intentionally used fake number plates of their vehicles to divert the attention of police,” he added.

Cash Rs. 12,96,000, one car, three mobile phones one laptop, fake Aadhar cards, and voter ID cards in different names containing the photograph of the accused persons have been seized. Further investigations are underway.