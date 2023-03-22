3 School Students Run Over By Speeding Car In Sonepur; CM Naveen Announces Ex-Gratia

Sonepur: In a shocking incident, three school students were killed and another sustained critical injuries after a car hit them from behind at Saradhapalli in Binika of Sonepur district on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced ex-gratia of Rs 3 lakh each to the family of the deceased. He also announced Rs 50,000 compensation for the injured and proper medical assistance

According to reports, the four students of Class-VI of Saradhapalli Upper Primary School were standing near the gate of the school.

A speeding car hit them after dashing the boundary wall.

One student died on the spot, three others were immediately admitted to the Sonepur District Headquarters Hospital where two of them succumbed to the injuries.

The deceased were identified as Subrat Bhoi (11), Rajesh Pera (10) and Raja Pera (10). The injured one, identified as Kapil Bhue (13), was undergoing treatment.