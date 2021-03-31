3 Rafale Fighter Jets To Land In India Today

New Delhi: India will get three more Rafale fighter jets today, which will join the Golden Arrows Squadron in Ambala.

These fighter jets will fly directly from France and will be given mid-air refuelling by the UAE.

UAE Air Force’s Airbus 330 multi-role transport tankers will provide mid-air refuelling over the Gulf of Oman.

These planes are expected to land in Gujarat at 7 PM. The fresh induction will take the squadron’s strength to 14.

The next batch of nine Rafale fighter jets will be coming in April. Out of these, five will be inducted at Hashimara airbase in West Bengal.

Emmanuel Lenain, Ambassador of France to India said on Tuesday that five extra Rafale jets will be ferried to India by the end of April.

The Rafale fighter is powered by two M88-3 Safran engines with a thrust of 73 Kilo Newton. It is equipped with top of the line smart weapon systems and designed for optimum damage to the adversary.