3 Prison Personnel From Odisha To Get Correctional Service Medals

Bhubaneswar: Three prison personnel from Odisha will be conferred with the Correctional Service Medals for Meritorious Service by President Ram Nath Kovind on the occasion of Independence Day on Sunday.

The personnel who have been selected for the awards are Jailor Bikash Kumar Sahoo, Assistant Jailor Ram Chandra Behera and Sub Assistant Jailor Indrajit Rout

As many as 41 prison personnel from across the country will be awarded “Correctional Service Medals” on the occasion.

While five have been President’s Correctional Service Medal for Distinguished Service, 36 others awarded Correctional Service Medal for Meritorious Service.