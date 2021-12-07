3 Places In Odisha Record Minimum Temp Below 15 Degrees Celsius

Bhubaneswar: With the onset of winter, at least three places in Odisha have recorded a minimum temperature of below 15 degrees Celsius.

Daringibadi recorded 11.5 degrees Celsius temperature on Saturday night, becoming the coldest town of Odisha for the day. It was followed by Sundergarh with 13.5 degree, and Bolangir with 14 degree Celsius.

According to the IMD, the minimum temperature (night temperature) is very likely to fall gradually by 3-4°C during the next two days and no large change thereafter over the districts of Odisha.