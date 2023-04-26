3 Odisha Districts Put On High Alert After 11 Cops Killed In Maoist Ambush In Chhattisgarh

Bhubaneswar: Three districts in Odisha bordering Chhattisgarh have been put on high alert after Naxal attack in the neighbour State’s Dantewada district that left 11 jawans dead.

The State government has been alerted three districts- Malkangiri, Koraput and Nabarangpur, which share border with Chhattisgarh. The government has also directed to intensify combing operations in respective areas. Sanjeev Panda, Director (Intelligence) directed to security forces to tighten checking and blocking in the border areas.

The Odisha’s move comes hours after the ghastly naxal attack in Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh in which 11 Jawans of District Reserve Guard (DRG) including a driver were killed.

The incident took place under Aranpur police station limits when a team of the state police’s District Reserve Guard (DRG) was returning after an anti-Naxalite operation, a senior official said.

The area is located around 450 km from state capital Raipur.

Naxalites blew up the mini-goods van in which the security personnel were travelling by using an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), police sources said.