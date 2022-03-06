3 more Covid-19 deaths in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 3 more Cobid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the State Health and Welfare Department on Sunday.

Details:

1.A 57 years old Male of Kandhamal District.

2.A 44 years old Female of Kandhamal District.

3.A 71 years old Male of Kandhamal District who was also suffering from Hypertension & Diabetes Mellitus.

NOTE: This list does not reflect deaths occurring on a particular day. It gives details of past deaths for which the death audit process has been duly completed and the cause of death has been identified as due to Covid-19.