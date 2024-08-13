3-Member committee begins probe Lord Balabhadra Pahandi mishap

Puri: Probe into Lord Balabhadra’s Pahandi mishap on ‘Charamala’, while being taken off His Taladhwaja chariot to the ‘Adapa Mandap’ of Gundicha temple in ‘goti pahandi’ during the last Rath Yatra in Puri, began on Tuesday.

The three-member committee comprising an Additional District Magistrate, Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) Chief Administrator and a Deputy Superintendent of Police are carrying out the investigation.

Badagrahi of Lord Balabhadra, Khuntia servitors, Pratihari servitors, JTP, SJTA Chief Administrator and senior Daitapati servitors were questioned as part of the investigation process. SJTA Chief Administrator attended the session virtually.