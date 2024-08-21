3 massive asteroids to approach Earth over 3 consecutive days at alarming speeds, NASA warns

Washington: In the upcoming days, Earth is set to witness an extraordinary cosmic event as three large asteroids pass by our planet.

NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) has announced that these space rocks will make their nearest approaches on August 27, 28, and 29. Despite their significant sizes, they present no threat to Earth.

The first to approach is asteroid 2020 RL, a massive space rock spanning 110 feet—comparable to the length of an aeroplane. It will make its closest pass on August 27, at a safe distance of 2,910,000 miles from Earth.

Following this, asteroid 2021 RA10, a slightly smaller body measuring about 92 feet in diameter, will pass by at 1,620,000 miles on August 28. It is also deemed harmless.

Concluding the trio, asteroid 2012 SX49, another space rock about the size of an aeroplane at 110 feet wide, will pass by on August 29. It will be 2,660,000 miles away from Earth and, like the others, poses no risk.

NASA, along with other space agencies, is keeping a close watch on these celestial bodies. We can be assured that our planet remains safe as these asteroids proceed on their path through the cosmos.