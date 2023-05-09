3 Maoists killed in police encounter in Kalahandi

Kalahandi: At least three Maoists have been killed in an encounter with police personnel in Kalahandi district on Tuesday. As per initial reports, a fierce encounter broke out between police personnel and the ultras inside Taperenga-Ludengad forest under M. Rampur police limits.

The exchange of fire occurred in the wee hours during a combing operation. Sources said that one Deputy Superintendent Of Police has also sustained critical injuries in the encounter. The DSP has been admitted to Bhima Bhoi hospital in Bolangir.

The combing operation was launched in the region in view of the week-long Maoist campaign as part of their strategy to regroup in the region.