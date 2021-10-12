3 Maoists Killed In Gunfight In Malkangiri

Malkangiri: At least three Maoists including two women cadres were killed in a fierce gun battle between security forces near Tulasi hills under Mathili PS in Malkangiri district.

The exchange of fire began this morning when, responding to a tip-off, the DVF and SOG personnel began a joint combing operation, informed DGP Abhay.

During the operation, the Maoists suddenly opened fire on the security personnel who immediately retaliated. In retaliation, three Maoists were killed.

While two guns have been seized, a combing operation is underway in the area.