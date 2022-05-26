3 LeT terrorists neutralised in J&K’s Kupwara

Kupwara: Three terrorists affiliated with Pakistan-based outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were neutralized in an encounter that broke out in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday morning, Kashmir Zone police said.

Police launched an operation after receiving specific inputs on an infiltration attempt by terrorists in Jumagund village in Kupwara. The encounter started when the infiltrating terrorists were intercepted by the army and police.

Providing an update on the encounter, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said that all three terrorists, affiliated with proscribed terror outfit LeT, have been killed and their identification is being ascertained. Kumar added that incriminating materials including arms and ammunition have been recovered from the terrorists.

Three Pakistani terrorists affiliated to Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu & Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Wednesday, police said, adding that a cop also lost his life in the encounter.