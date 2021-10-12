3 LeT Terrorists Killed In Encounter In J&K’s Shopian

Srinagar: Three LeT terrorists were killed in an encounter that started between the terrorists and the security forces at Tulran Imamsahab area in South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Monday evening, officials said.

“Three terrorists of LeT (TRF) killed. Identification being ascertained. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered. Search going on,” police said.

The terrorist responsible for the killing of a street hawker was among the three LeT terrorists gunned down in South Kashmir’s Shopian district, officials said on Tuesday.

“Out of three killed terrorists, one terrorist has been identified as Mukhtar Shah of Ganderbal, who shifted to Shopian after killing one street hawker Virendra Paswan of Bihar,” a tweet by Kashmir police quoting IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said.