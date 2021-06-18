3 Lakh COVID-19 Vaccinations Per Day By June-End: Odisha Health Minister

Bhubaneswar: In order to tackle the possible third wave of COVID-19, the Odisha Government has started increasing the number of vaccination and adding infrastructure hospitals to provide adequate care to children and adolescents.

The Health and Family Welfare Department Minister Naba Das today informed that a target has been to increase the number of vaccinations from 2 lakh per day to 3 lakh by the end of June as the state government is about to receive the vaccine doses soon.

The Minister further informed that at present there are 2,390 beds available in COVID hospitals, medical colleges, and CCUs for the treatment of children.

Facilities like 610 ICU, HDU, and NICU beds are also available and the hospitals asked to stock oxygen and medicines, he added.