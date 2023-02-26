3 Killed, Six Injured In Separate Road Mishaps in Odisha

Puri/Nayagarh: Three persons died and six more were injured in three separate road accidents in different places in Odisha on Sunday morning.

In the first mishap, one person was killed and six critically injured on the National Highway No. 16 under Chandpur police station in Nayagarh district this morning. The accident occurred when an Eicher truck collided head-on near Gaurachandrapur killing one person on the spot. The deceased has been identified as Kalia Tad. On being informed, Fire Services personnel rescued the injured and admitted them to the Tangi Medical Center.

A biker died on the spot after a road accident on Brahmagiri Delang Road in Puri district on Sunday morning. The deceased has been identified as Damal Samantharai. The accident occurred when a speeding bus hit Kamal’s motorcycle on Mandapa Street while he was travelling from Brahmagiri to Cuttack. Soon after the accident, irate villagers put up a road blockade disrupting traffic for hours.

In the third incident, a minor girl died in a road accident near Kantapali village under the Dungripali block in the Sonepur district of Odisha early on Sunday morning. The girl was hit by a tractor while she was trying to cross the road. The accident triggered an instantaneous protest by local villagers who blocked the road demanding action against the tractor driver and compensation to the victim’s kin. Till the time of filing this report, police were trying to bring the situation under control.