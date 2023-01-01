3 Killed In Stampede At Chandrababu Naidu’s Rally In Guntur; Second Incident In A Week

Guntur: Three women were killed in a stampede at a rally held by former Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president and Chandrababu Naidu in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh.

This is the second incident in a span of four days that people lost their lives at a public event Naidu.

The TDP has been holding a series of political meetings across the state in preparation for the 2024 assembly elections in the state.

A top police officer from Andhra Pradesh said that the public meeting had been completed and Naidu had left the venue for his residence when the tragedy took place.

After the public meeting, there was a programme by local Telugu Desam Party leaders to distribute sarees as gifts from Chandrababu Naidu to the women for Sankranti, the harvest festival coming up in two weeks.

On Wednesday, eight people — one of them a woman — died in a near-stampede in Nellore district during a roadshow by the former Chief Minister. Several people fell in an open canal as locals in Kandukur waited for a glimpse of Naidu, who was coming there for a roadshow.