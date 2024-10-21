Puri: Atleast three people on Monday lost their lives after they were hit by lightning in separate incidents in Odisha. Two of the deceased are women, reports said.

Reportedly, two women were killed after they were struck by lightning in Dihasahi under Gop police limits in Puri district.

Sources said the first incident occurred when a woman was on her way to attend a last rites ceremony.

In the same village, another woman was grazing goats in a forest when she was struck by lightning.

A youth from Malibelgaon panchayat under Nandapur block in Koraput district was killed after he was struck by lightning. To save himself from rain, the deceased identified as Sheikh Abdul was taking shelter under a mango tree when he was struck by lightning.

Four cows were also killed in the lightning strike, reports said.

