3 Killed As Heavy Rain Lashes Chennai

Chennai: Three people were electrocuted to death during heavy rainfall in Chennai as heavy to very heavy rains pounded the city and the suburbs on Thursday, inundating roads and subways.

Rains lashed several parts of Chennai and its suburbs with strong winds on Thursday afternoon.

K.K.S.S.R Ramachandran, Tamil Nadu Revenue and Disaster Management Minister, told the media that 106 streets in the city are waterlogged and once the rain stops, the waterlogging would be cleared.

The Minister said the tanks and reservoirs around Chennai are being monitored for inflow and if necessary they would be opened for safety.

Ramachandran added that rains received were high in Nandanam, Vadapalani and M.R.C. Nagar in Chennai city.