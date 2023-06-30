3 killed after car rams into tree in Nabarangpur

Nabarangpur: At least three persons were killed after a car rammed into a tree near Basini Square on Umerkote-Jharigaon main road in Nabarangpur district on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

The four were admitted to Umerkote Community Health Centre (CHC) where the three of them succumbed to their injuries.

The incident occurred while the deceased were returning home after attending a wedding at Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh. While three persons died, a woman was critically injured in the mishap and was first admitted to the local hospital following which she was shifted to Nabarangpur District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) for further treatment.