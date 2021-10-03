3 Killed, 70 Injured At Dubai’s Expo 2020 Construction Site

Dubai: At least three workers died while more than 70 suffered serious injuries while working at the Dubai’s Expo 2020 site, officials said.

According to reports, this is the first time that the Dubai Expo is revealing statistics for worker fatalities during the construction of the massive world’s fair.

Initially, the organisers had said five workers had been killed but later issued another statement describing the previous figure as a “mistake”.

“Unfortunately, there have been three work-related fatalities, 72 serious injuries to date,” an Expo statement said, adding the welfare of labourers was its “top priority”.

“We have established world-class policies, standards and processes that protect and support the health, safety, and wellbeing of everyone involved in Expo 2020 Dubai,” the statement said.

It further said 247 million work hours had been completed at the site and the frequency of accidents was lower than Britain’s.