3 Killed, 6 Hurt In Road Mishap On Pune-Mumbai Expressway

Mumbai: As many as three people were killed while six others sustained injuries after seven vehicles rammed into each other on Monday morning near Khopoli on Pune-Mumbai Expressway.

According to police, the incident took place around 5:30 am this morning when a truck carrying chicken was dashed from behind and later other vehicles collided with each other.

Soon after the incident, the rescue team reached the spot and shifted the injured persons to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Further details awaited.