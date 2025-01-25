



Odisha Director of Higher Education, Sri Deepankar Mohapatra, along with other senior officials of the Department of Sports and Youth Services (DSYS), warmly welcomed three of the state’s victorious Kho Kho World Cup players at Biju Patnaik International Airport today.



The triumphant players, Pabani Sabar, Subhashree Singh, and Magai Machi, were greeted with enthusiasm upon their return to Odisha. Their outstanding performances contributed significantly to India’s recent success at the Kho Kho World Cup.



The state government has expressed its pride and appreciation for the athletes’ achievements, recognizing their dedication and hard work.