3 JeM Terrorists Killed In Gunfight With Security Forces In J&K’s Awantipora

Srinagar: Three Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists were killed in a gunfight with the security forces in the upper reaches of the forest area of Nagbaeran Tral in Jammu and Kashmir’s Awantipora early on Saturday.

“Three unidentified terrorists affiliated with proscribed terror outfit JeM killed. Search operation underway, further details awaited,” the Jammu and Kashmir Police said.

A search operation is currently underway, the police said. A joint team of Police and the Army are undertaking the operation.

Earlier on Friday, two terrorists were killed by the security forces in an encounter in the Khrew, Pampore area of Awantipora. The police also recovered some incriminating material, including arms and ammunition.