3 Injured After Car Skids Off Bridge In Niali

By Pragativadi News Service
Niali: At least three persons were injured after a car fell off a bridge in Bilasuni Balikuda under Niali police limits last night.

According to reports, the incident took place while the car was coming towards Niali from Jagatsinghpur when the driver of the car lost control over the wheels near Kundi Muha Bridge and fell at least 100 feet down.

The injured persons were immediately shifted to SCB Medical College for treatment.

Meanwhile, the locals staged an agitation demanding immediate completion of the connecting road.

More details are awaited.

