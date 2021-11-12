3 Injured After Car Hits Roadside Tree At Taptapani Ghat 

Ganjam: As many as three persons were critically injured after the car, they were travelling in hit a roadside tree in Taptapani ghat area in Ganjam district.

According to reports, the incident took place while the trio was heading towards Udayagiri from Brahmapur on their four-wheeler when the driver lost control over the vehicle. Consequently, they ended up hitting the roadside tree leaving the trio injured.

Later, the injured were rescued and rushed to Digapahandi hospital for treatment.

On being informed, Patapur police reached the spot and launched a probe in this connection.