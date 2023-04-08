3 Including Paramilitary Soldier Arrested For Pak-Linked Drug Trafficking

Srinagar: Three people including a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) soldier have been arrested for running a crossborder drug smuggling racket in Jammu and Kashmir.

The arrests were made after the police seized over 11 kg of heroin and more than Rs 11 lakh at Rajbagh, an uptown neighbourhood in Srinagar.

The police said the seizure is worth Rs 70 crore in the international market.

During investigation, CRPF soldier Sajad Badana emerged as the kingpin of the narco smuggling racket from Pakistan.

All the three accused are residents of a border area in Kupwara district’s Karnah.

“We arrested him (CRPF soldier) yesterday. Initially, he didn’t disclose his identity. But during investigation we found he’s a CRPF soldier posted in Jammu region,” said Rajesh Balwal, Senior Superintendent of Police, Srinagar.

This was the third drug trafficking case in the past three months when security forces personnel have been arrested.