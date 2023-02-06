3 hurt in Late night bombing at Bhubaneswar hotel; 1 detailed

Bhubaneswar: Three persons were injured after two miscreants reportedly hurled bombs at a hotel following a quarrel with the hotel owner over payment at Baramunda bus stand under Khandagiri police limits in Bhubaneswar late Sunday night.

All the three injured are staff of the hotel who are now undergoing treatment at the Capital hospital. In this connection, the police have detained one person for questioning.

According to information, the bombing incident occurred at a hotel at around 12.50 pm. When the owner asked for money for meals, the miscreants hurled a bomb at them and fled from the spot.

On being informed, police rushed to the spot and searched for the miscreants. The police managed to nab one of the miscreants.

Sources said, a bus owner is involved in the crime.

The police are now examining CCTV footage to identify the miscreants.