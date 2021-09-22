3 Held With Ganja Worth Over Rs 2 Cr In Malkangiri

Malkangiri: Police have seized a huge cache of ganja from a truck and arrested three persons in this connection in Malkangiri district.

The estimated value of seized contraband is Rs 2.25 crore, officials informed.

According to reports, the officials conducted a raid and seized around 2,256 Kg of ganja concealed under the coal.

As per the preliminary investigation, the cannabis was being smuggled from Chitrakonda to Raipur of Chhattisgarh.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway in this regard, sources said.