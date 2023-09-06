3 Held For Extorting Money From Truck Drivers By Posing As RTO, Police

Sundargarh: Police have arrested three men from Odisha for allegedly extorting money from truck drivers by posing as RTO and cop.

The accused have been identified as Prakash Gupta of Sundargarh, Tutu Dehury of Angul and Praveen Pradhan of the same district.

According to reports, the three were impersonating as Sundargarh RTO and cops to extort money from truck drivers on National Highway near Ambapani forest on Odisha-Jharkhand border on Monday night. Later, they went to Kendumunda in Birmitrapur area, where they committed similar offence.

On being informed by the truck drivers regarding the direction of movement of the three, police reached the place where the accused were present and apprehended them.

Police have seized money from their possession. Efforts were on by the cops to ascertain the possible involvement of others in the offence.