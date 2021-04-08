3 Held For Attack On RTI Activist

Jajpur: Police here on Thursday arrested three persons on charges of hurling bomb at Right-to-Information (RTI) activist Sarbeswar Behura on March 27.

However, the identities of the accused persons were not known immediately.

Notably, Behura sustained critical injuries after two bike-borne miscreants hurled bombs at his vehicle on Jaraka-Jenapur road near Imamnagar village on March 27 night.

The incident occurred when Sarbeswar was returning home along with one Sushant Behera from Toaramuha village in a four-wheeler.

After undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Cuttack, Behura was discharged on Friday.