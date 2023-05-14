3 held by STF for selling, sharing OTP to Pakistani Intelligence Operatives, ISI agents

Bhubaneswar: The Special Task Force (STF) arrested three persons on the charges of selling and sharing OTP with some criminals and anti-national elements. The accused have been identified as Pathanisamant Lenka, Saroj Kumar Nayak, and Soumya Pattanaik.

Senior STF officials said the accused were fraudulently procuring huge numbers of SIM cards in the name of others and used them to sell the OTPs (linked/generated using the SIMs) to various clients including some Pakistani Intelligence Operatives (PIO)/ ISI agents in Pakistan as well as in India.

In return, they were paid by some Pakistani agents based in India. Moreover, they were in touch with a female PIO agent, who was arrested in an Official Secrets Act/ Honey-Trap case in Rajasthan last year, the STF officials said.

Seizures Made

19 costly mobile phones (Including Apple mobile), 47 SIM cards, 61 ATM cards, and 23 SIM covers