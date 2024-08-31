3 Ghana Nationals Found Abroad Chinese Vessel Docked at Paradip Port

Paradip: Three Ghana Nationals were found on a cargo ship at Paradip Port, believed to have been stowaways on the vessel.

These individuals are now under the custody of the Port CISF aboard the ship in question.

The crew discovered them in the anchorage area of Paradip Port while they were attempting to hide inside the ship. Tensions arose after the vessel docked at the CQ-2 berth within Paradip Port’s restricted area.

The MV Great Seng Wen, originating from Hong Kong, delivered coal to Paradip Port. The circumstances of how they boarded the ship remain unclear. Of the 20 crew members on board, three have been identified as Ghanaian citizens.

An investigation has commenced determining their intent, their intended destination, the port of entry, and how they accessed the ship.