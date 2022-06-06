3 Dead, 4 Injured After Truck Collides With Auto-Rickshaw In Sambalpur

Sambalpur: Three people were killed while four others were critically injured after an auto-rickshaw collided with a tanker on NH-49 near Tabalakata chhak in Sambalpur district on Monday.

While the injured have been admitted to a hospital at Kuchinda, police have reached the spot and started an investigation.

The auto-rickshaw was heading towards the Baksmatainsar area from Bhojpur when it collided with the truck coming from the opposite direction.

Following this, two persons were killed on the spot and another succumbed to injuries at the hospital.

Residents of the area have sought immediate arrest of the driver who fled from the spot after the accident. He is still absconding.

To avoid any untoward incident, police have deployed additional force in the area to maintain law and order.