3 dead, 1 critical after being hit by speeding truck in Angul

Angul: At least three persons were killed and another person was critically injured as a speeding truck ran over them in the Bargapali area under Kishorenagar police limits in Angul district.

The deceased have been identified as Ghanshyam Barik pf Brajarajnagar, Anand pradhan of sundargarh and Nayan Kumar Nayak of jharsuguda.

According to the sources, the deceased were traveling to Bhubaneswar from Sundargarh by bus. As the bus developed a flat tyre and was parked alongside the road, the passengers got down from the vehicle and waited on the road for repair work to get over.

After a while the speeding truck rushed over them, leading to the mishap. All the four persons were taken to the hospital where three of them declared dead and the other one is under critical condition.

The Rairakhol police reached the spot and started an investigation into the incident.