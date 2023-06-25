3-day-long grand event to mark foundation stone laying of Ekamra Kshetra revival project

Bhubaneswar: A press conference was held at Ekamra Hall of BMC to outline the comprehensive schedule of the Bhumi Pujan (foundation stone laying) ceremony of Ekamra Kshetra Amenities & Monuments Revival Plan.

This grand event will span three days from 26th to 28th of June, 2023, highlighting the abundant cultural heritage and traditional values of Ekamra Kshetra.

The meeting was attended by BDA VC, Khordha Collector, BMC Commissioner, BBSR DCP, and OBCC MD.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will lay the foundation stone of the project on June 28 while the Bhumi Pujan ceremony will be held from June 26 to 28.

The ceremony is being organised by Lingaraj Temple Trust Board with the help of servitors of the temple while Balwant Singh, Vice-Chairman, BDA is the chief coordinator.

The Bhumi Pujan ceremony will include yagna and cultural programmes during the three-day long event. As lakhs of devotees are expected to gather, detailed plan has been chalked out for the programmes.

The Commissionerate Police on Saturday issued a traffic advisory to be followed in the State Capital as a huge congregation of devotees is anticipated in and around Lord Shree Lingaraj Temple during the Ekamra Bhumi Pujan ceremony to be held from 26th to 28th of June, 2023.

The Ekamra Kshetra Amenities & Monuments Revival Plan includes construction of Lingaraj Entry Plaza, Bhajan Mandap, Heritage Park and Kedar Gouri plaza, complete pedestrianisation of the Bindu Sagar road, rejuvenation of Bindu Sagar and other holy ponds, Lingaraj Heritage Project, redevelopment of Kedargauri and Mukteswar temple premises, e-auto service and seamless traffic management facility.

