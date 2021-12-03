3-day Deba Dipabali begins at Srimandir

Puri: The annual three-day Deba Dipabali ritual commenced at Shree Jagannath temple here from today. During the ritual, Lord Jagannath performs ‘shradha’ and offers ‘pinda’ to his ancestors.

On the first day, the Lord offers ‘pinda’ and diyas to goddess Aditi and Kashyap; Kaushalya and King Dasarath on the second and Devaki Vasudev, Nanda Yashoda, King Indradyumna and his queen Gundicha Devi on the third.

Servitors perform special bhog prescribed for these occasions and deities are dressed in all white ‘Shradha’ Besha with Tadagi, Haridamali, Sun, Moon and other jewelleries. ‘Mahadipa’, a huge diya, is lifted atop the temple ‘amolaka’ late in the evening by the Chunara servitors. Spectacular fireworks are displayed during the three days.