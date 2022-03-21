3 CRPF Troopers Injured In Chhattisgarh’s Sukma

Raipur: Three troopers of the paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force (CPRF) were injured in a gunfight with suspected Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district, a police officer said.

According to Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sunderaj P, the gunfight took place near a newly-established Elmagunda camp of the CPRF.

He added that the condition of injured troopers is stable. “

The injured jawans will be shifted to a bigger hospital for better treatment,” said the Inspector General of Police.