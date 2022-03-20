3 CRPF Jawans, Worker Injured In Terror Attacks In J&K

Srinagar: At least three CRPF Jawans and a worker sustained injuries in three terrorists attack in last 24 hours in J&K.

According to reports, a non-local migrant, identified as Mohammad Akram, was shot at in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

The incident happened in Arihal area of Pulwama district. Mohammad Akram hails from Uttar Pradesh & works as a carpenter in Kashmir valley.

Apart from this, terrorists hurled grenades at two seperate CRPF camps in Shopian & Pulwama district. In shopian, terrorists hurled a grenade at a CRPF camp of 179 battalion injuring one jawan.

In Awantipora, terrorists hurled a grenade at CRPF camp of 180 battalion injuring two jawans.