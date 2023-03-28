3 children among 6 killed in US’ Nashville school shooting

US: A female shooter killed three children and three adults at a private Christian school in Nashville, Tennessee, on Monday before police shot her dead. The assailant appeared to be a teenage girl, police said.

Police began receiving calls at 10:13 a.m. of a shooter at The Covenant School, which teaches children up to 6th grade. Officers could hear gunfire coming from the school’s second floor, Don Aaron, a spokesperson for Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, told reporters.

The shooter had at least two semi-automatic rifles and a handgun, Aaron said. Two officers from a five-member team shot at her in what Aaron described as a lobby area and she was dead by 10:27 a.m..

“We do not know who she is at this juncture,” Aaron said.