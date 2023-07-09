3 Arrested For Assaulting Tribal Siblings In Indore

Indore: Three men were arrested in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore on Saturday for allegedly holding two tribal persons including a boy captive and beating them after an altercation on the road, said the police.

After a video of the incident went viral on social media, the police arrested Sumit Chowdhary, Jaipal Singh Baghel, and Prem Singh Parmar. The accused were booked under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, reported news agency PTI.

An 18-year-old tribal man along with his 15-year-old brother fell on the road after their motorcycle skidded in Rau police station area on Friday, which led to an altercation with the accused, Deputy Commissioner of Police Aditya Mishra told reporters, as per the report.

Following the altercation, the accused allegedly took the tribal siblings to a security guard’s room and thrashed them. The victims were released in the morning.

Both the tribal brothers were admitted to a hospital and their condition was said to be stable, the DCP said. The video also showed some others involved in the incident and they would be nabbed soon, Mishra said.