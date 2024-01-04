3.9 Earthquake Hits Jammu And Kashmir

Srinagar: An earthquake of 3.9 magnitude hit Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district in the early hours of Tuesday. There was no reports of any loss of life or damage to property.

The earthquake, with its epicenter near Kishtwar occurred at 12.38 am. It hit the latitude 33.34 degrees north and longitude 76.67 degrees, at a depth of five kms.

According to the National Center for Seismology, earlier on December 30, J&K’s Kupwara was also hit by an earthquake.