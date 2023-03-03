3.8 magnitude earthquake hits Odisha’s Koraput

Koraput: A mild earthquake struck southern Koraput district of Odisha in the early hours of Friday. According to the National Centre for Seismology, the quake measuring magnitude 3.8 on the Richter scale occurred at 5.05 am today.

The epicentre of the earthquake was located 129 kilometre east of Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh. However, no causality or damage was reported in the quake.

According to a source, people of Narayanpatna and nearby areas like Laxmipur and Bandhugaon felt the jolt and panicked. People rushed out of their houses. People said they felt the tremors as well as could hear a roaring sound.