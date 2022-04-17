2NE1 Reunited
2NE1 Reunited! OG K-Pop Queens Stun Coachella 2022

By Haraprasad Das
Mumbai: K-Pop fans at Coachella 2022 had the best night of their lives, with a surprise performance from the OG queens: 2NE1.

Reunited for the first time since the 2015 MAMAs, 2NE1 performed their 2011 mega-hit, “I Am The Best,” live on the main stage.

While CL had previously been announced as a part of the lineup for 88rising‘s “HEAD IN THE CLOUDS FOREVER” showcase, the Coachella audience did not anticipate witnessing one of the biggest reunions of K-Pop.

 

